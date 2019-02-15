CCTV stills released after debit card stolen from car near Bridgnorth

Now police have released a cctv still of the man who used the card in the hopes of tracking him down.

The debit card was stolen from inside a car in Claverley between 7pm and 11pm on January 19.

It was then used three times the following day at shops around Kingswinford and Dudley.

Officers have managed to track down the man who used the card using CCTV images from the shop.

Now they are hoping a member of the public can identify him.

Anybody with information about the man is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 0557S 210119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org