Group says a last goodbye with charity donations

Members were invited along for its swansong as a presentation was held to give £400 to the Midlands Air Ambulance and £479 to Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends. The presentation was held in the hospital coffee shop.

Receiving the cheques were Ray Gill, chairman, and Susan Powell, treasurer, of the League of Friends, and for Midlands Air Ambulance, Maria Jones.

The ladies group folded at the end of last year because of a lack of people coming forward to fill officers' posts.

The decision to start the group, originally called St Leonard's Young Wives, was taken in November 1949. It was later renamed St Leonard's Ladies Group, and a couple of years ago the name was changed to Bridgnorth Ladies Group.