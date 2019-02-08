Menu

Ten tractor batteries stolen from farm near Bridgnorth

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Ten tractor batteries were stolen from a farm near Bridgnorth.

The batteries were taken from a farm in Morville, at about 4.45am on Wednesday.

The thieves triggered an alarm at the farm, and have left tyre tracks in the area.

Given the weight of the batteries, it is thought at least two people and a vehicle were involved in the theft.

Anybody who was in the area at the time, or who has any information is asked to contact the police on 101 citing incident 0111S 060219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Bridgnorth Local Hubs News Crime
