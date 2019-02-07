Women fell from Bridgnorth cliff

Susan Margaret Ealey, 56, from Wenlock Rise, Bridgnorth, was found at the foot of High Rock on the A442 Telford Road out of the town on June 4 last year.

Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said at first it was thought Mrs Ealey had been in a road traffic collision but it soon because evident that she had fallen from the cliff top.

He heard evidence that she had parked her car at Bridgnorth Cemetery, where her and her husband's parents were buried. A footpath from the cemetery leads to the cliff top.

A post mortem showed that Mrs Ealey had a coronary artery problem that could have caused sudden heart arrhythmia and possible collapse, Mr Ellery said.

Mr Tim Ealey said the couple had been looking forward to a holiday in just three weeks and the day before she died, Mrs Ealey had been for an eye test and ordered glasses.

Mr Ellery said Mrs Ealey had not left any notes.

He said he had visited the cliff path and noted that it was narrow with fallen branches and at points it came close to the edge.

In a narrative verdict, Mr Ellery said: "I can not say that Mrs Ealey jumped, I can not say that she slipped, all I can say is that she fell to her death from the top of the cliff."

After the inquest Mr Ealey paid tribute to his wife on behalf of himself and son Matthew saying: "In Sue's all to short a time with us she touched so many lives with her tireless efforts in always putting people before herself.

"She was a very popular lady in the town known to and missed by so many."

"She was beautiful, welcoming and had a smile that would light up a room, that light will never go out from our lives."