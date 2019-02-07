Coat rail to help the homeless taken down after clothes smeared with dog mess

Jack Miller set up the coat rail outside the Co-op in Mill Street so that people in need could get warm garments for free.

Residents gave all kinds of clothes to put on the rack, but now their donations have had to be destroyed because of the vandals.

WATCH: Jack explains how coat rack works

Coat rack outside Bridgnorth Co-op

Jack, 70, said she was deeply disappointed that someone could do such a thing.

Jack said: "Extremely disappointed and sad to say that the coat rail is no longer.

"The coats had been smeared with dog poo and had to be destroyed.

"Thank you very much to Jason, the manager of the Co-op, who has been so helpful throughout."

Advertising

A notice on the coat rack explaining how it works

Jack received lots of support on social media when she set up the stand around two months ago after seeing a similar scheme in Leicester Square in London.

She put a notice on the rail explaining who the coats were for.

"There are no rules, if you have a need, whether you're homeless or not," it said.

Advertising

"If you can't afford a good winter coat and there is one here, then take it. There is no criteria.

"If you need one, take one. if you want to help someone, leave one.

"It is that simple."