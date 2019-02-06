‘Outrageous’ £373 rise for Bridgnorth parking permits under fire

Shropshire Council has said it will review the changes to the parking permit charges for the Riverside West Elevated car park in Bridgnorth after it was revealed that it had been raised from £75 to £448 for a year.

The increase is a result of changes to charges across the county which have been introduced as part of the council's new parking strategy.

Cartway resident, David Heseltine, who has a permit in the car park, described the increase as outrageous, and said it had left some permit holders unable to pay.

He said: "£448 is absolutely outrageous and no one was notified. We only found out because one of the permit holders was going to renew their permit and when this lady found out it was £448 she could not afford to pay."

Mr Heseltine, a 69-year-old former insurance broker, welcomed the move to review the increase but described the scale of the increase as "potty".

Disabled resident Joan Lendon, of Bank Steps, also uses the car park. Because of her difficulties with walking, she said its proximity to her house is vital.

The 69-year-old explained that she had been close to tears when she discovered the scale of the increase, and was not sure how she would be able to pay it.

She said: "I was horrified. I sat in front of a council officer and I could feel my eyes welling up thinking 'Where am I going to get this money?'."

Mrs Lendon, who uses a walking stick to get around, said she already struggles to get from her car to her home.

'Nightmare'

She said: "When I enquired if this amount of increase was correct I was told that I could always park on Riverside itself for a fee of £50. It is an absolute nightmare trying to park on Riverside. If there are no spaces available where do I park? I cannot walk for any distance and without my car I am going to be housebound.

"It is totally unbelievable and unfair for residents like myself who depend on our vehicles to be able to go out of our home to be expected to come up with this kind of money."

After complaints Shropshire Council said it will review the permits available across the town, with new arrangements "likely to be introduced this spring".

The authority said the residents affected have been offered a short-term extension to their existing permits.

A spokesman for the authority said: "Shropshire Council officers will now hold discussions with local councillors, local residents’ groups and the town council to devise a revised scheme that has the support of all local residents.

"The agreed plans would then need to be approved by Shropshire Council’s Cabinet, and would be subject to a Traffic Regulation Order consultation, before they can be implemented."

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “A number of Bridgnorth residents have contacted the council or their local councillor to express concern about the new prices of residents’ parking permits.

"We’ve listened to these concerns, have found a temporary solution for those who complained to us, and have now written to them to all to address their concerns. We’re now working on a permanent solution that we hope all will be happy with.”

William Parr, Shropshire Councillor for Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts, said: “I have been contacted by local residents and am keen to see a review of the council’s new on-street and off-street parking permits in Bridgnorth following residents’ complaints. Hopefully a solution to these complaints can be established that satisfies all, and as soon as is possible.”