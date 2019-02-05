Plastic-Free Feb starts for Bridgnorth

Starting on February 1, retailers, organisations and passionate individuals begun cutting waste products in a bid to become the first plastic-free town in England.

The Plastic-Free February campaign will kick-start the efforts, with many businesses and groups doing their bit since talks of the campaign begun last year.

Maximum Health Ltd, in St Mary's Street, is just one of the eco-friendly shops leading the fight against plastic, selling items such as cardboard cotton buds and refillable toothpaste.

Owner of the store Maxine Parkes said it is a great initiative to see which has been a long time coming.

"It's excellent to have so many people get behind this and help in raising the awareness," she said.

"Bridgnorth wants to become the first plastic-free town and it's time we all took action in making this happen.

"We've always tried to do our bit in being eco-friendly here at Maximum Health, and in the last six to 12 months we've extended our product range hugely.

"Once people walk in our store they can now see cardboard cotton buds, shampoo bars, refillable toothpaste, wooden toothbrushes among other items.

Advertising

"We've all got to start somewhere and now I'm really looking forward to seeing how everyone in the town comes together."

Involved

The campaign has been backed by local councillors, MPs and spearheaded by the town's environmental group, Sustainable Bridgnorth.

"The mayor of Bridgnorth has been promoting this a lot, along with our local MP so I think the whole town is getting really involved," she added.

Advertising

"A number of people have always been passionate about this but now it's all about raising the awareness to let people know just how important it is – so far it's been great and our Plastic-Free February has only just started so I'm sure plenty of other businesses will be joining in, and hopefully some of the bigger supermarkets too.

"If everyone does their bit then we will soon start to see the change we've all been hoping for."

A meeting was held last year between local groups including retailers, schools, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Sustainable Bridgnorth where more than 40 people spoke to share ideas on making the town plastic-free.

Plastic-Free February is part of the town's overall #LoveBridgnorth:HatePlastic campaign, launched after a hugely successful showing of the environmental documentary, Trashed in the Town.