'Completely frustrating': Bridgnorth councillor criticises three month wait for step repairs

Christian Lea, who represents Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbotts for Shropshire Council, has called on the authority to get on with repairs to the Wellmeadow steps in the town.

The steps, run from Springfield on the Wellmeadow Estate up to Kidderminster Road.

After concerns were raised about loose treads in July last year they were closed following an inspection.

Councillor Lea said he had been told by the authority that the work needed to fix the steps has been deemed "specialist" and the council's highways contractor requires two quotes before proceeding.

He said: "Since been told this, I have been regularly pursuing Shropshire Council on this matter, only to be told that the two additional quotes have not yet been obtained.

"As one of the local Shropshire Councillors for the Wellmeadow estate, I find this situation completely frustrating and fully appreciate the amount of concern that local residents have with the steps having been closed off for so long."

Councillor Lea said that the closure is having an impact on local residents.

He said: "There are many retired people on the Wellmeadow estate, a good number of whom no longer drive and are thus reliant on using the bus.

"The closure of the steps is proving to be a huge inconvenience to them and having to walk the much longer route up the hill out of Wellmeadow is proving to be difficult for more elderly residents.

"Some elderly residents are becoming isolated in their homes and having to be reliant on others for them to be able to leave the estate."

A petition has also been set up by residents which has so far gathered more than 80 signatures.

Councillor Lea said: “I am extremely frustrated with the length of time this issue is dragging on. Having already waited three months for the three quotations to be obtained for a set of replacement steps for Wellmeadow residents, I think it is about time that Shropshire Council had been supplied with them.

"The delay is completely unacceptable and I wish to reassure local residents that I am doing everything possible on their behalf to progress this matter quickly and to get a new set of steps installed."

Shropshire Council has confirmed it is in the process of procuring a second quote for the work.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s interim head of infrastructure and communities, said: "Shropshire Council will do this work: we have one quote and are chasing a second quote, then we can place an order and Kier can progress the work.

"The steps will be a like for like replacement, and obviously there will be a lead in time for the steps to be made and installed. An update on timescales has been sent to Councillor Christian Lea.”