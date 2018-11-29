The Rifles regiment invited to parade through Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Town Council has invited The Rifles to exercise their freedom of the town.

Town clerk Lee Jakeman says talks are being held about when the event can take place but it is likely to be in September or October next year.

He said: "It would be a good thing to do for the community.

"They have been given the Freedom of the town in the past but they haven't exercised it for a significant period of time.

"It should be a good spectacle.

"It will probably be held on a weekend, but it might be a Friday. "We need to sort out suitable dates and make sure that it doesn't clash with any other events.

"The town council will also need to agree the funding for it in their budget for next year.

"We would need to put road closures in place to allow for the parade and pay for refreshments."

The Rifles marched through Shrewsbury in 2016 when they were granted the Freedom of Shrewsbury by the town council.

The tradition was marked as crowds lined the streets to see the parade with bugles and bands playing.

The mayor presented the Freedom Scroll.

In 2010, crowds turned out to pay tribute to The Rifles regiment at a special Freedom of the Borough ceremony in Telford.

More than 150 soldiers marched through Telford after Telford & Wrekin Council – for the first time – awarded their regiment the Freedom of the Borough.

The regiment has five regular and two reserve battalions.

The King's Shropshire Light Infantry was amalgamated with three other county light infantry in 1968 to become the Light Infantry, which in turn became part of the Rifles in 2007.

The Rifles trace their values and heritage back to the Peninsular War and was the regiment portrayed in ITV's drama series Sharpe.