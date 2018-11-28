Dozens join campaign to ban plastic in Bridgnorth

More than 40 people spoke at the meeting in the town, sharing ideas for community initiatives and tips for individuals.

#LoveBridgnorth: Hate Plastic is a collaboration bringing together the environmental community group Sustainable Bridgnorth and local groups including retailers, WI, schools, St John's Roman Catholic Church, Shropshire Wildlife Trust lots of individuals who feel passionate about trying to reduce plastic usage.

The meeting led to the creation of a group who will work with shops in the town to help them reduce their plastic usage.

A refill campaign, a free tap water initiative that encourages businesses and cafes to provide free water bottle refills to the general public, will also be initiated in the town.

Councillor Julia Buckley, who co-organised the event, was delighted with the enthusiasm in the room.

"There were so many ideas from all different walks of life," she said.

"My favourite was the Bridgnorth Stamps reward card: every time you re-use a bag or cup in a Bridgnorth shop you get a stamp and after 10 stamps we could fund a reward through the participating shops. A brilliant suggestion."

Additional projects include a schools competition around plastic-free lunch-boxes, and a group looking at recycling and waste management.

Advertising

The group is looking to see whether it is feasible to install specific recycling bins for plastic bottles as a separate waste item after many plastic bottles were found in and around the River Severn during an earlier campaign.

Luke Neal, from the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: "We don't need to watch Blue Planet to see the oceans being destroyed by plastic, when its really noticeable right here in our magnificent Severn.

"It's not just the longest river in England, but also flows into the sea - so we have a responsibility to play our part."

The #LoveBridgnorth:HatePlastic campaign was launched after a hugely successful showing of the environmental documentary Trashed in the town.

They will produce posters and online resources to help both businesses and people become more sustainable.

The first test of the town’s green credentials will come in February, when people are being encouraged to cut down on their plastic usage for "Plastic-free Feb".