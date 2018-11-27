A cake fit for a future king: Bridgnorth baker marks Prince Charles' 70th birthday

Carrieanne Bishop, owner of The Cake Room, made an award-winning cake which saw her take a trip to the royal residence, Clarence House.

The cake was made to mark both Prince Charles' 70th birthday, and the 25th anniversary of National School Meals Week.

The Lead Association for Catering in Education (LACA), commissioned Carrieanne, who is a former chair of LACA, to make the double-sided cake.

The cake celebrating National School Meals Week

To represent the people who cook in more than 22,000 schools across England and Wales, Carrieanne invited a number of the 2018 School Chef of the Year winners to visit her Bridgnorth studio and work with her on different stages of the cake.

Sworn to secrecy, the team delivered the cake to Clarence House for the Prince's birthday, coinciding with National School Meals Week.

Once all was revealed, The Cake Room took to Facebook, posting: "I can now post pictures and details of a very special cake I have been working on for the last few months. I was fortunate enough to be asked to make a cake that would celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LACA’s National School Meals Week and HRH Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday.

"I was fortunate enough to be assisted by some of the wonderful finalists in the School Chef of the Year competition, who helped me make some of the detailed pieces on the dining room side of the cake.

"With a visit to Clarence House, fabulous honour."

Cake baker Carrieanne Bishop

The cake contained over 4kg of mixed fruit, and 5kg of both marzipan and icing.

The front of the Cake was a replica of Clarence House with the back revealing a miniature school dining room, complete with all edible details, including food, plates and cutlery.

Carrieanne also took the creation to Cake International at Birmingham's NEC where it won bronze.