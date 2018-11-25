GALLERY: Crowds turn out for Bridgnorth Christmas lights switch on

The hugely popular event included live entertainment, a fun fair and dozens of stalls offering Christmas treats.

Father Christmas and his reindeer turned out for the evening. There was even a spot of ‘snow’, courtesy of a machine hired for the occasion.

Mayor Ron Whittle and Carnival Queen Ruth Lea performed the honours, which marks the start of Bridgnorth’s annual effort to bring as many Christmas visitors into the town as possible.

There were also charity and community stalls, street entertainment and a circus workshop.

Santa was on hand and the High Street was closed as families enjoyed seasonal funfair rides.