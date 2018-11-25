Menu

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for Bridgnorth Christmas lights switch on

Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Christmas came early to Bridgnorth, as hundreds of people came out for the town’s lights switch-on.

Dana Power (Puffina) with Susie De Souza

Mulled Wine forDiane Wilkins and Gina Ball from Leominster and Bridgnorth

Sanya Banger 10 from Claverley

Andrew Wild and Phoebe Hadley 10 from Bridgnorth

Gemma Parling, Zara Parling, 21 months, Amanda Moss from Cheltenham and Bridgnorth

The Maurstyle stall and Sharon White from Bridgnorth

Jessica Bull and Luke Cotterill with Ellie Bull 8 from Perton

Crowds turn out in the town

Logan and Harry Griffiths both 5 from Shifnal

Elena Ryan 7 with Santa and the Bridgnorth Lions mascot

PCSO Emma Smeilus

Mayor Ron Whittle and Carnival Queen Ruth Lea

The lights are on in Bridgnorth

Eliana Jalaf-Hadley 5 from Stableford

The hugely popular event included live entertainment, a fun fair and dozens of stalls offering Christmas treats.

Father Christmas and his reindeer turned out for the evening. There was even a spot of ‘snow’, courtesy of a machine hired for the occasion.

Mayor Ron Whittle and Carnival Queen Ruth Lea performed the honours, which marks the start of Bridgnorth’s annual effort to bring as many Christmas visitors into the town as possible.

There were also charity and community stalls, street entertainment and a circus workshop.

Santa was on hand and the High Street was closed as families enjoyed seasonal funfair rides.

