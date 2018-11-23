Police warning over underage drinking at Bridgnorth's annual Christmas light switch-on

The area's Local Safer Neighbourhood Team has been visiting off-licences to remind them of their responsibilities in not selling alcohol to anyone under 18.

The move follows after last year's event was marred by anti-social behaviour caused by underage drinkers.

Traders are being warned that anyone caught selling alcohol to youths could face be faced with a fine. Likewise, anyone who buys alcohol for them could also be faced with a fine.

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Nikki Roberts said: "The Christmas light switch on is a great family occasion in Bridgnorth which everyone should be able to go along to and enjoy. Unfortunately, we're aware that last year it was marred slightly by anti-social behaviour caused by underage drinking and we want to make sure that the same doesn't happen this year.

"Officers have been visiting off-licences to remind them of their responsibilities but I also want to remind parents and adults that if they're caught buying alcohol for underage teenagers to drink at the event they too could face a fine which could be up to £5,000.

"Officers will be at the event on Friday evening, and while they're there to primarily engage with our local communities and stop and speak to people if they do see teenagers with alcohol they will take it off them and if they're involved in anti-social behaviour they will be spoken to about their behaviour in front of their parents."