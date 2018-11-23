Pensioner killed in crash near Bridgnorth after not following left hand curve

John James Wilson Salt, 81, died on July 7, when his silver Vauxhall Corsa went into the opposite carriageway on the B4364 between Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

He struck an oncoming Toyota vehicle and died from multiple injuries.

At his inquest at Shirehall on Wednesday, coroner John Ellery described conditions on the day as dry and clear.

Mr Salt was driving from the Ludlow direction and was around five miles from Bridgnorth when the crash happened at 3.15pm.

He was coming towards a left curved bend, but failed to turn the corner and carried on into the other carriageway.

Coming in the opposite carriageway was Thomas Hollinshead and his fiancée in a Toyota vehicle, pulling a trailer.

When Mr Salt came into his side of the road, he attempted to take evasive action, before the cars collided.

Mr Ellery told the inquest that investigators said it needed to be considered whether the driver of the Vauxhall had become distracted, or suffered a medical episode while at the wheel.

However the post mortems and his GP gave no evidence to suggest that was the case.

Mr Ellery said: "Something caused him not to follow the left hand curve and carry on into the Toyota.

"What we can say is Mr Hollinshead could have not avoided the collision.

"Sadly Mr Salt suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Mr Ellery gave his condolences to the family in attendance, before recording a conclusion of multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.