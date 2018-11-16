Two people spotted trying car door handles on Bridgnorth car park

Police officers were sent to the Severn Street car park at about 3.25am on Thursday after a call from a nearby resident.

The two people trying the car doors were described as both having long hair, one blonde and the other with dark hair.

The blonde haired person could have been male or female and was wearing a light coloured jacket. The person with the dark hair was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a hat, possibly in the deer stalker style.

They were unable to be located after police arrived, and now officers are asking for help from the public.

Anybody with information should call police on 101 citing reference number 0046S 151118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org