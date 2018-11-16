Bridgnorth wants to ban sale of plastic bags - do you agree?

It wants to become a pioneer in the fight against plastics.

Retailers could completely ditch the bags from checkouts and, long term, it is hoped a number of schemes can be set up to rid the town of the difficult to recycle material.

The new campaign, called #LoveBridgnorth:HatePlastic, has been launched after a showing of environmental documentary Trashed took place in the town.

Councillor Julia Buckley, who is part of the initiative, said the film had really captured people’s imaginations.

Warnings in the recent series of Blue Planet II just helped to further their campaign.

“People have been stopping me in the street to talk about it,” Councillor Buckley said.

“It’s on the crest of a wave. Now is the moment that everybody wants to do something and we want to capture that imagination. People are ready, and they just want to know how they can help.”

Plastic bags could soon be a thing of the past on High Street

Although the first meeting of LoveBridgnorth:HatePlastic has yet to take place, there are already dozens of ideas floating around.

Possibilities include an increase of water fountains in the town so that shoppers will no longer need to buy bottled drinks.

Coffee shop mugs that can be returned anywhere in the town could be introduced to replace single-use plastic cups.

But the first effort will be to get rid of plastic bags from the town’s shops, and Councillor Buckley said the effort is already well underway.

David Attenborough’s Blue Planet has changed our views on plastic and its link to pollution

She said retailers at a recent meeting of Sustainable Bridgnorth had been ready to make the switch from plastic to paper.

“They were completely in favour,” she said. “Every single person at the meeting said they wanted to do it.

“If we can get funding, it would be at no cost to them. Usually people are going to the shops asking them to give to schemes like this, but this way we would be the ones giving.”

Last year a small Devonshire town called Modbury celebrated 10 years since it became the first town in Europe to become plastic bag free.

The film Trashed inspired the campaign

Councillor Buckley said the aim was to follow in its footsteps.

“It’s only a small town, but they did it,” she said. “It shows it’s possible, and it’s worth doing because it’s worth doing, not just to be the first.”

The first test of the town’s green credentials will come in February, when the people behind #LoveBridgnorth:HatePlastic will take part in the national “Plastic-Free Feb” campaign.

They will produce posters and online resources to help both businesses and people become more sustainable.

Councillor Buckley said between now and then she would be speaking with both the bigger chain shops and independent shops about the possibilities. It is possible the group will also get funding to buy a machine that will produce its own paper bags.

“It could be the Bridgnorth bag,” Councillor Buckley said. “If you can set it up as a social enterprise or small business, eventually traders outside of Bridgnorth could buy them as well. it pays for itself, the actual enterprise become sustainable.”

The first meeting of the group will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm in the downstairs room at Cartway Church.

They will discuss other ideas and initiatives to form a co-ordinated campaignfor the town.