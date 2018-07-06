Shropshire households lose their water supply

Some residents in and around Astley Abbotts, near Bridgnorth, lost supplies yesterday while others had low water pressure.

Severn Trent said it was hand-delivering bottles of water to homes that are affected.

Repair staff were able to restore supplies by about 1.30pm.

In a statement, the company said: "We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you're trying to get ready for work and school, and we're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

"We'd like to reassure our customers that we're doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

"As the burst pipe is in the road, unfortunately we do need traffic lights to allow our teams to work safely and also to keep road users safe."

The company was also distributing bottled water in Much Wenlock last night after a pipe burst.

The action follows a string of shortages in the region including issues in the Dawley area of Telford last week when the company said air locks in the network were to blame for customer going with supplies of experiencing low pressure for several days.

Up to 2,000 homes were left without water for 48-hours during the hot weather after Severn Trent reported a fault at one of its reservoirs. Some families were advised to go to nearby schools or leisure centres if they wished to shower.

Engineers had to clear air locks to get the water moving again.

Bottled water was delivered to the most vulnerable people affected and later distributed for free at Tesco in Madeley, but many residents took to social media to complain about their lack of supply and Severn Trent's level of communication to explain the situation.

In Dawley, Ladygrove Primary School was closed Wednesday last week after headteacher Jo Weichlbauer said she was left was left with 'no choice'.

The water firm also said it has seen seen a huge spike in demand for water which has resulted in air locks in the system across the Telford area.