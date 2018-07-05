French government war medal for Bridgnorth veteran Roy, 92

Roy Norgrove, 92, signed up to the army in May 1944. He was part of the Lincolnshire Regiment attached to the York and Lancaster Regiment, later transferring to the Royal Scots Fusiliers.

He travelled to France in September 1944 – three months after the D-Day landings – and would help guard bridges to prevent German troops from blowing them up.

At the end of the war he was in Bremen, Germany, where German military officer Gerd von Rundstedt surrendered himself to Mr Norgrove, alongside his 400-strong troop.

Roy Norgrove's Legion d'Honneur medal

Mr Norgrove has now been awarded the Legion d'Honneur, recognising his efforts in helping to liberate France during the Second World War.

It came after his son Tony contacted the Ministry of Defence on his father's behalf.

Mr Norgrove had previously been awarded the 1939-45 Star, the France and Germany Star, as well as defence and victory medals.

Speaking about his latest medal, the father-of-one who remained in the armed forces for four years, said: "I was happy and proud to receive it. It's a great honour.

"We went over to France as reinforcements. We were guarding bridges and places like that.

"The morale was good. Everyone mucked in and that was it.

Roy Norgrove's other medals

"I was at Bremen when the war ended. A German officer surrendered himself to me. He was with 400 other Germans.

"At the end of the war we all gathered on Bremen football ground and we were officially told the war was over. I was happy that I got through it alright."

Before joining the army, Mr Norgrove helped the Auxiliary Fire Service in Oldbury, near Bridgnorth, by being a messenger and taking calls.

He also worked at a sawmill in Bridgnorth, cutting timber, for 19 years before spending more than 30 years working for Star Aluminium in the town.

Mr Norgrove is a member of the Bridgnorth branch of the Royal British Legion and has often helped with the Legion's Poppy Appeal.

His son Tony, 58, who also lives in Bridgnorth and is a retired firefighter, said: "I'm very proud and pleased for him to get this medal."

In June 2014, on the 70th anniversary of D-Day, the French President announced that the Legion d'Honneur would be awarded to all British veterans who fought for the liberation of France during the Second World War.