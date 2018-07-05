Menu

Burst pipe stops water in Astley Abbotts

By Mat Growcott | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A burst water pipe is causing problems in a Shropshire village today.

Severn Trent has been giving out bottled water

Some residents in and around Astley Abbotts, near Bridgnorth, are without water supplies this morning, while others have low water pressure.

Severn Trent said it was hand delivering bottles of water to homes that are affected.

Teams are working on the problem now.

In a statement, the company said: "We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you're trying to get ready for work and school, and we're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

"We'd like to reassure our customers that we're doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

"As the burst pipe is in the road, unfortunately we do need traffic lights to allow our teams to work safely and also to keep road users safe."

The company was also distributing bottled water in Much Wenlock last night after a pipe burst.

