HSE investigating Bridgnorth engineer's death at Carlsberg factory

David Chandler, 45, died after an ammonia leak while he was working to remove a compressor at the Northampton factory.

An inquest recorded a conclusion of accidental death and now the HSE has confirmed it is looking at the circumstances of Mr Chandler's death.

“HSE is aware of the incident and investigating. We cannot comment further at this time,” said a spokesman.

Carlsberg has insisted the wellbeing of staff is ‘uppermost in our minds’ after the inquest concluded.

While the inquest concluded Mr Chandler's death was accidental, it also said the ammonia leak that killed him was preventable.

Northampton Coroner’s Court had heard that Mr Chandler, who was working for Speedrite, died from inhaling ammonia when there was a sudden leak of the gas.

Mr Chandler and his wife Laura had two daughters – Ava, seven, and three-year-old Isabella.

Mrs Chandler, 33, yesterday called for improvements in health and safety standards.

Responding after the inquest Carlsberg said they will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure workers’ safety.

Nigel Pollard, of Carlsberg UK, said: “First and foremost, the thoughts and deepest sympathies of everyone at Carlsberg UK are with David Chandler’s family and friends at the conclusion of this inquest.

“The tragic events of November 9, 2016, left a deep mark on many people that day, but we recognise that nothing compares with the permanent impact on the family and friends of David Chandler, who were affected so tragically.

“The wellbeing of everyone who works in and around our business is always uppermost in our minds, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure their safety.

“We note and respect the jury’s conclusion, and have fully co-operated with the relevant authorities leading up to this inquest.”

Mrs Chandler has urged the Health and Safety Executive to take its own action over her husband’s death.

She said: “During the course of the inquest it became abundantly clear that there were numerous opportunities to prevent the incident which robbed me of my husband and Ava and Isabella of their daddy. The jury concluded that the leak was preventable and, therefore, so was David’s death.

“Although David is no longer with us he will always be part our family. Isabella and Ava will grow up knowing how much he loved them.

“We have today concluded another crucial process in this nightmare. I now urge the HSE to expedite its prosecution to enable us to continue to attempt to rebuild our lives.”