Elderly woman taken to hospital after crash with tractor near Bridgnorth

The collision involved a gold Honda car and a tractor pulling a trailer on the A442, just south of Bridgnorth.

Police were called out at about 1.45pm to the crash which closed the road for 50 minutes.

Fire crews and ambulances were also called to the scene.

Police say the road is now open and no one was trapped in the collision, but the driver of the Honda was taken to hospital.

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 426s040718.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org