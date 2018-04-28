Young farmers pull together

All three of Brown Clee's teams made it through to the next regional round.

Secretary Hannah Rose said that it was one of the club’s biggest achievements this year.

“The field day was a brilliant success for us with our junior and men’s tug of war teams both taking first place, and the ladies coming second,” she said.

“The pre-rally field day is always a great day in the young farmers' calendar, and to come away with such a good result is fantastic. The whole club is really proud of what we’ve achieved.”

The club will now go on to compete in the West Midlands round held at the Three Counties Show in June.

“A number of our teams have made it through in previous years, but it’s an even greater achievement this year as all three teams will be going through together.”

As the club continues its training, Hannah says their success wouldn’t have been achieved without their coach Chris Barker.

"He has kindly given up his time to train us over the past few weeks. Without his help we wouldn’t have had such a successful day.”