Can’t see-ds famous Bridgnorth advert for a while
Scaffolding has gone up over one of Bridgnorth’s most memorable landmarks, ahead of what is understood to be restoration work.
The scaffolding is currently covering the mural-style advertisement for SE & A Ridley.
The advertisement is painted on the wall in white and blue and is an instantly recognisable hallmark of the town.
The SE & A Ridley Warehouse is a Grade II listed building which bears a brown plaque telling of the building’s history.
The plaque tells how the building was one of many warehouses from when the River Severn was a highway for the transportation of merchandise.
Between the warehouse and the towpath was a small dock where goods were hoisted into the warehouse.
Flood levels were also recorded on the side of the building.
