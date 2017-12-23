Bridgnorth statue trail is chugging along nicely

The Bridgnorth Art Statue Trail has now agreed its official name, “Catch Me Who Can Bridgnorth Art Trail…. C’mon find a locomotive!”, which will now be launched on the website, email and marketing material.

Seven businesses have already signed up to the project and now an eighth sponsor, Bridgnorth Civic Society, has joined the project, committing the £2,000 to sponsor a bespoke statue.

The artists’ design process is also now open – and any local artists are invited to submit an outline design for consideration.

All successful artists will then be matched with a local sponsor, who will commission the work directly onto the statues.

The statues will be made from cast iron by the apprentices at Grainger & Worrall, and will be a tribute to the original locomotive, “Catch Me Who Can”, first created in Bridgnorth in 1808.

The Catch Me Who Can Bridgnorth Art Trail is an initiative of Bridgnorth Town Council, which has been working closely with community groups and business sponsorship to ensure the project is zero cost, whilst contributing to the town’s tourist offer and family attractions.

Councillor Julia Buckley, chair of the Bridgnorth Art Trail working group, is delighted with progress on the project.

The councillor said: “It just shows what a positive contribution can be made by bringing together local volunteers, businesses, community groups and artists.

“In just six months, we have managed to secure sponsorship for more than half of the statues for 2018, and we are thrilled at the exciting artists’ designs pouring in.

“The trail promises to be a real boon for our local economy.

“Some of the designs that have been submitted so far are very expressive, and all nature of styles and designs are welcome.”

“It is hoped the walking trail, linking 10 statues across the town, will appeal to tourists and local families alike, bringing together our engineering heritage and local artist talent, whilst guiding visitors round the highlights of our town.”

Each statue will showcase a different artist’s original designs, and visitors are encouraged to find all 10 using the trail map, and crack the code by collecting all the clues, one hidden on each statue.

The existing sponsors include: Holdens’ brewery; Grainger & Worrall; AV Birch; Bridgnorth Rugby Football Club; Bridgnorth Aluminium; Leisureplex; Great British High Street, and the Bridgnorth Civic Society.

Local businesses sponsor is £2,000 to then commission their preferred artist to embellish the cast iron locomotive statue, which will be showcased, with plaques, for five years in the town.

The project is due to open next summer and a website will launch in the new year.

For more information, people can see the Bridgnorth Town Council’s website at bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk.