Motorcyclist killed after head-on crash with van near Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to the B4176 outside the Telford Farm Machinery store.

The rider on a Triumph America Motorcycle crashed with a Peugeot van on the road heading towards Sutton Maddock.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 12.20pm on Thursday.

A man in his 70s, who had been riding the motorcycle, was pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been notified and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The van driver, a man in his 40s sustained injures not believed to be life threatening or changing. He was treated at the scene by ambulance service.

Pc Marc Whild, from West Mercia Police, said: "We are in the very early stages of the investigation and I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police on 101 as soon as possible quoting reference 297s of 12 October."