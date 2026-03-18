'No one will ever forget' - Our readers share messages of condolence to family of much-loved Amelia who died of cancer aged 8

Amelia Kolpa, from Rowley Regis, had been battling stage-4 high-risk neuroblastoma since she was two years old.

To celebrate her eighth birthday this year, while under palliative care, an appeal to grant her a simple birthday wish for cards saw her receive more than 250,000 birthday cards - smashing the 8,000 target and capturing the hearts of people across the region.

Amelia Kolpa who has had thousands of cards delivered for her 8th birthday.

But thoughts are with the family this morning after her heartbroken mum Katarzyna Bartczak announced her daughter died around 5pm on March 17 - saying she is 'no longer suffering.' Read the full announcement from her mum here.

Shropshire Star readers, who have followed stories of Amelia's birthday campaign, have rushed to send messages of condolence to her family at this difficult time - which is a testament to how her bravery touched so many people in the community.

Amelia Kolpa who has had thousands of cards delivered for her 8th birthday.

Sue Mocroft wrote: "Devastated to hear she has passed away, sending hugs and love to her family, God bless."

Kellie Godley added: "Such sad news but no more suffering , she touched so many hearts no one will ever forget her … thoughts are with all her family and friends at this very difficult time .. rest in peace little angel xx."

Carol Bray Reece said: "Rest in peace little one your memory will live on condolences to your family xxx."

Amelia Kolpa who has had thousands of cards delivered for her 8th birthday.

"Godbless beautiful little girl, thinking of all the family at this very sad time. Xxx," Jo Lowe commented.

Jackie Slujavas added: "So sad bless her fly high beautiful angel."

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