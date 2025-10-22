I visited a bustling former farming village in the West Midlands which locals 'never want to leave'

Situated close to the border between the urban West Midlands and South Staffordshire, Bilbrook is steeped in history.

Bilbrook. Photo: Steve Leath

Prior to the 1850s Bilbrook was a small farming village composed mainly of the estate of Bilbrook Manor, plus its constituent farm workers cottages.

The original village green was situated to the north of the existing green at the junction of Bilbrook Road and Joeys Lane, and was where the founder of the Methodist movement, John Wesley, preached in 1745.

Bilbrook was historically part of the parish of Tettenhall, but when elected parish and district councils were created in 1894 the built-up part of Tettenhall was made an urban district and the rural part of the parish, including Bilbrook, became a separate parish called Wrottesley.

Shops in Bilbrook. Photo: Steve Leath

Wrottesley parish was abolished in 1986, being split between two new parishes: Perton and Bilbrook.

One man who knows more about the history of the village than most is Barrie Wheeler, a 75-year-old resident who has lived in Bilbrook all his life.

We caught up with him in the village's main pub, the Woodman Inn, to find out more about his love for the place he calls home.