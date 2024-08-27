New Bishop of Wolverhampton embraces city with 'great joy and excitement'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rt. Rev. Dr Tim Wambunya was officially named by the Bishop of Lichfield, Rt. Rev. Dr Michael Ipgrave as the fifth Bishop of Wolverhampton on Tuesday at a meeting of church leaders and clergy at the YMCA building in Wolverhampton.

The new bishop will take on the position as an area bishop in the Diocese of Lichfield, which is the Church of England in Staffordshire, Northern Shropshire and the Black Country, and sees him succeed Bishop Clive Gregory, who retired in 2023.

He said that he wanted to build on the work of his predecessor and hoped to serve for as long as Bishop Gregory did.

The new Bishop of Wolverhampton, Rt. Rev. Dr Tim Wambunya said he was delighted to be able to add to the diversity of the city

He said: "I know he was here for a very long time, so that's something I would like to do as well and just build on what he did over the 15 years.

"Also, I am a different person and will come with different gifts and I may also go in a different direction but, overall, I want to build a lot on what he did and extend Bishop Michael's oversight of the whole diocese, as well as compliment him in other ways."

His appointment was officially approved by King Charles III and announced by 10 Downing Street, and will see the bishop move from his current position as Vicar of St Paul’s, Slough, in the Diocese of Oxford and begin his new role in October.

He said that he wanted to acknowledge the uniqueness of Wolverhampton and dispel any "terrible" things written about the city recently.

The Bishop of Lichfield Rt. Rev. Dr Michael Ipgrave made the announcement and spoke highly of the new bishop

He said: "I know that this is a very unique place and is diverse and rich in different aspects and I come very excited to be part of this diocese.

"I know there's several terrible things written that were said about Wolverhampton by somebody a few days ago, but I want to assure you that I do not believe any of that and I come with great joy and excitement to be part of Wolverhampton.

"I also come to serve you, not to be served by you, and I am committed to serve in this region for as long as the Lord will let me do it."

In front of members of churches from across the Black Country, the new bishop was warmly welcomed by the Bishop of Lichfield, who said he was delighted to be able to nominate him to the King. He said that the Diocese had been looking for someone with a warm pastoral heart and a real concern for the welfare of the people of Wolverhampton.

He said: "I am delighted that Bishop Tim will join us in Lichfield Diocese.

"He will be resolute in sharing in our diocesan direction of travel: to 'follow Christ in the footsteps of St Chad'.

Bishop Wambunya poses with the Bishop of Lichfield following the official announcement of his appointment

"He brings a wealth of experience as a practical and detailed person with an engineering background, a scholar who has studied words and wisdom, and a priest and bishop who has cared for and taught parishioners and clergy in the UK and Kenya.

"I look forward to working with and learning from Bishop Tim as he brings his theological and liturgical breadth and depth to the service and the leadership of the diocese.

"I am sure the diocese, particularly those in the Wolverhampton Episcopal Area, will welcome him, his wife Gertrude and their son David warmly.”

Following the announcement, the two bishops walked to St Peter's Church in the centre of Wolverhampton for a prayer service, before then embarking on visits to Walsall and Lichfield.

The new bishop has had a strong theological journey to his new position, having trained for ministry at Oakhill Theological College in London, then serving his title at St John in Southhall Green, in the Diocese of London, before being ordained as Priest in 1998.

The two bishops took a walk through Wolverhampton city centre following the meeting at the YMCA

After being appointed as Vicar of Emmanuel Holloway Church in Stepney in 2000, his career then took him to Carlile College in Nairobi in Kenya as principal, before being consecrated and becoming Bishop of the Diocese of Butere, Anglican Church of Kenya, then taking up his current role in 2020.

Bishop Wambunya will be the fourth bishop of Black African heritage to be installed in the Church of England and will oversee ministry in 127 parishes, chaplaincies, schools and Fresh Expressions of church, serving a population of 1.1million across southern Staffordshire, Shropshire and much of the Black Country.

He said that he was looking forward to journeying around the diocese and meeting people, and spoke of what he would bring the region and to his role.

He said: "I'm here to add to the richness and diversity of Wolverhampton and I pray that you will embrace me as I know you already have, and I am here to rbing you more love and more joy and to add to the diversity in this city.

A host of church leaders and clergy were in attendance at the announcement

"I come here with commitment and love and I will be going around over the next few months and just getting to know people, and just trying to be a good pastor as I love pastoral ministry.

"God willing, I'll do as best as I can to serve you as an excellent and compassionate pastor and I look forward to getting to know you all better from now on."