Birmingham Airport: Passengers complain of another morning of 'chaotic' queues

Passengers reported another morning of travel disruption at the region's largest airport on Monday, which one man said was a "confusing mess".

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, one woman meanwhile claimed her daughter had almost missed her flight after queueing for three hours and said it was an "absolute disgrace".

Passengers previously shared photos of the queues at Birmingham Airport

She said: "Had a message off daughter and her friend – not seasoned travellers, already anxious, saying they only just made their flight.

"She said it was only because she asked people ahead of her in the queue who were on a later flight, if they could go ahead of them and they kindly let them, that they made it just - but had to leg it! What if people can't run?"

Birmingham Airport queues outside termianls on a previous day

Another passenger added: "Chaotic queues, very few staff present. Scanners that isolate bags as they don’t work properly. This is meant to be an improvement."

In response, a spokeswoman for Birmingham Airport said: "Since June 9, we have used an outdoor temporary facility to help customers with liquid checks before they get to security.

"This week will see a larger temporary facility installed to further support the Government’s 100ml container directive.

"As always, our advice is only arrive when your airline’s check in opens and ensure containers of liquids, pastes and gels are under 100ml.”

Customers have reported issues at the airport for several weeks, which chief executive Nick Barton previously put down to Government restrictions on its new £60 million security hall.

Mr Barton has also said he "shares passengers anger" at the "ridiculous" situation.

The airport was one of the first in the country to have implement new security screening standards for passenger and cabin baggage.

The rule change would allow for liquids of up to two litres to be taken through in cabin baggage – however, Birmingham Airport earlier said it was awaiting "regulatory approval".