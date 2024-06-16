Watch: Meet the dog with 300 siblings now doing her bit to help change lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Four-year-old golden retriever Cassie is a guide dog mum who has just had a litter of seven puppies, a mixture of black and gold due to the colour of their father.

They will all potentially be trained to help blind or visually impaired people through the Leamington-based Guide Dogs charity.

Her father is Guide Dogs star stud dog Trigger, nicknamed 'Dogfather' who, after fathering more than 300 puppies with nine mothers, retired last month.

Two of the puppies get some sleep before the work begin to train them as potential guide dogs

Cassie is cared for by her volunteers, Margaret and Tony Creed, who she lives with permanently and who have been looking after breeding dogs for 25 years at their home in Norton, near Stourbridge.

Both 78 and retired, Tony is a councillor in the area and the couple have seen three dogs under their care breed. They include Iilya, who produced 30 puppies, and Will, who had two litters of 26 in total.

Tony Creed who has been looking after dogs and puppies on behalf of the Guide Dogs charity for 25 years. Here he is pictured with some of Cassie's recent brood of seven puppies

All dogs in the programme are mated at the age of two then every other season and can have up to three litters.

As well as Cassie, Margaret and Tony also currently have have two other non-breeding dogs; Gaston, a black labrador, and Millie, a cream labrador.

Cassie, who two years ago produced another eight puppies, is looking after her brood for around eight weeks before they go to the Guide Dogs headquarters in Warwickshire to be trained and then potentially sent to a home anywhere across the Midlands region

Tony said: "We started off as puppie walkers 25 years ago and went on from there to have a breeding dog and over that time have always had three or four dogs at a time.

"As well as that we have looked after over 90 puppies in our home, the knowledge that you are helping to improve the lives of those with sight loss is a bonus.

“We have enjoyed the fun and entertainment that the dogs have provided, you also get to be part of the guide dogs community and meet like-minded people.

“Cassie is a great mum and this is her second litter. She is a bit of a diva and loves to be stroked but she is doing really well with the new arrivals and we hope to keep her with us when the puppies have gone."

Cassie with some of her recent additions

Sam Smith, Guide Dogs breeding dog advisor covering the Stourbridge area, said: “Cassie is one of several life-changing guide dog mums we have living across the West Midlands.

“She’s a natural mum, and she’s helping to carry on the legacy of our world famous guide dog dad Trigger.

“We’re currently looking for more homes for our guide dog mums iacross the region and we provide our breeding dog volunteers with expert training, so they are well- equipped to care for their doggy mum, and her litters.

“If you’d like to find out more about this rewarding volunteering role, please do get in touch.”

For more information, contact vlunteering coordinator Verity O’Donnell via volunteermidlands@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0800 781 1444.