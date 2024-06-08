What is causing 'carnage' in long queues at Birmingham Airport security?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

BHX is one of the first airports in the country to have applied to implement the new security screening standards for passenger and cabin baggage.

The rule will allow for liquids of up to two litres to be taken through in cabin baggage – but passengers must stick to the current 100ml restriction rule until the airport has received 'regulatory approval'.

In recent weeks, people trying to fly out have been met with huge queues while work to "streamline" the security area and its processes has been going on.

Al Titterington, terminal operations director for Birmingham Airport said: "Once we receive the regulatory approval that will allow two litres to be carried as hand luggage through Birmingham Airport, we will then be able to transform the customer experience with this world class security screening equipment.

Passengers shared photos of the queues at Birmingham Airport

"In the meantime, customers are reminded that they can only carry up to 100ml in their hand luggage and certainly no bottles/cans of water, carbonated or soft drinks over 100ml. Plastic bags for liquids are not required, and electricals can stay in hand baggage too - no longer needing to be presented separately."

And last week hundreds of passengers were stuck in "queues out the door" with many of them cancelling their holidays due to works that were ongoing as part of a £60m investment into developing a larger security area.

Passengers shared photos of the queues at Birmingham Airport

Passengers claimed they were met with "snaking queues" at departures, as one person described the situation as "absolute carnage".

The airport has shared advice on liquids for passengers who are due to depart from BHX in the coming weeks: