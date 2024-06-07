Man vows never to use Birmingham Airport again after ordeal of 'human snake' queueing for security

Birthday boy Dan Connolly, co-founder of Toucan Marketing, arrived at Birmingham Airport at 6am today ready to start a birthday trip in Budapest paid for by his partner Lucy, but as soon as he arrived watched on as 'thousands' of customers stood outside the site.

Not knowing what was happening, he trotted into the airport to get a coffee, which was when he was informed that the queue was for customers getting through security in prep for their departure.

Pulling his phone out, the soon-to-be sun-soaked chap filmed the giant queue - which started inside the building and tailed outside stretching the length of the airport - as airport staff 'called out flight departures and pulled out customers from the queue' to get them onto their plane.

He told the Express & Star: "It's the last time we'll fly from this airport - there's been no improvement, the same thing happened to me a few months ago when flying to Belfast.

"It's a complete shambles, there were thousands of people waiting, and the queue didn't make any sense because it didn't matter when you arrived, staff were calling out flights based on when they were departing and just pulled people out who needed to board.

"So you could get there 10 minutes or three hours before, and it wouldn't make a difference.