Jury deliberates on five men accused of Shrewsbury DPD murder

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill on Monday, August 21.

He was assaulted and killed by a gang of men brandishing an array of weapons including an axe, golf club, cricket bat, shovel, machete and a wooden stave while he made deliveries for parcel company DPD.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 27; Manjot Singh, 25; of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22 of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, and Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder and the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Following five weeks of evidence, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC at Stafford Crown Court asked the jury of ten men and two women to begin their deliberations on Friday just before noon.

Over the course of the trial, the jury had heard how four of the men on trial had travelled to Shrewsbury on August 21 from the Black Country in an Audi.