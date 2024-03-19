'A mood of celebration' - Murder accused 'gloated' on SnapChat after killing DPD driver in Shrewsbury, court told

Aurman Singh was killed in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury on August 21 last year while out delivering parcels for DPD.

Five men are on trial at Stafford Crown Court accused of his murder. The jury has been told the alleged killers travelled from the Black Country, before beating and hacking 23-year-old Mr Singh with an array of weapons including an axe, a wooden stave, a golf club and a hockey stick, leaving him bleeding to death in the street.

Prosecutor Simon Denison KC concluded his closing speech, focusing in particular detail on the "boasting" social media videos posted by some of the alleged murderers, having been filmed from inside a car as they made their getaway.