Founder of Wednesfield-based The Arc (Ashmore Rescue for Cats), Sally Edwards, has made the plea for help saying she doesn't know how much longer it can keep running if financial support can't be found.

The non-profit organisation celebrated its 10-year anniversary on November 5 and has helped to rescue thousands of felines.

It receives no government support and relies entirely on the generosity of supporters.

Sally, who lives in Shropshire, set up the organisation after rescuing a pregnant cat.

She said: "We take them in, get them back to health, get them vaccinated, neutered and micro-chipped. We do home checks and make sure they have a good home to go to.

"We take in the majority from the streets. There's a problem with too many people not getting their cats neutered."

The charity mainly operates across the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Sally said demand for the service had risen and it was difficult finding the funding to meet running costs.

The 52-year-old, who has two cats of her own called Buddy, 16, and Grace, 13, said: "It's relentless. Calls have increased. It gets worse every year. This year is by far the worst.

"We are constantly trying to fundraise to pay for vet bills, food and litter, but we can't raise the money as quick as it's adding up.

"Our vet bills total over £8,600 at the moment.

"I don't see how we can carry on unless we can get the funding we need."

People can make donations at gofund.me/c496d672.

The organisation will be raising money at its 10th birthday party on November 18 at the Corpus Christi Social Centre in Ashmore Park, starting at 7pm.

And volunteers will be fundraising at the Wednesfield Christmas lights switch-on November 23, and the next day at the Bilston Christmas lights switch-on.

It is also looking for placements for its feral and semi-feral cats.

"Places like smallholdings for them to live are our preference. People can contact me on my rescue page, email or phone number if they think they can offer somewhere safe," Sally added.

Visit Facebook and search for The ARC - the Ashmore Rescue for Cats.