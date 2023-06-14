Major delays due to four-vehicle crash on M5 and M6 link road

It happened at junction eight for Birmingham and West Bromwich and caused major rush hour delays.
Central Motorway Police Group tweeted, saying they are waiting to recover a HGV from lane one and traffic is still slow.
National Highways West Midlands earlier tweeted emergency services are on the scene with delays of 90 minutes expected and traffic queuing as far as junction 12 for the M54.
There's reduced capacity on the link road from the #M5 northbound to the #M6 southbound at J8 in the #WestMidlands due to a collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) June 14, 2023
Emergency services, including @WMPolice are in attendance.
Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/qgwiKaMPrH
M5 north to the M6 south was temp closed due to a 4 vehicle RTC. We have managed to re open lane 2 but traffic is slow. If you can find alternative routes. We are currently waiting to recover a HGV from lane 1.— CMPG (@CMPG) June 14, 2023