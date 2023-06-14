Major delays due to four-vehicle crash on M5 and M6 link road

One lane is now re-opened after a four-vehicle crash involving a lorry closed the link road between the M5 northbound and the M6 southbound.

It happened at junction eight for Birmingham and West Bromwich and caused major rush hour delays.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted, saying they are waiting to recover a HGV from lane one and traffic is still slow.

National Highways West Midlands earlier tweeted emergency services are on the scene with delays of 90 minutes expected and traffic queuing as far as junction 12 for the M54.

