Train fire at Wolverhampton railway station halts services with platforms evacuated

West Midlands Fire Service said two engines attended from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park stations and they are still on scene.
The fire involves the under carriage of a train at platform three and saw both platforms three and four closed off and trains cancelled or delayed as a result.
There were also services diverted along alternate routes and a rail replacement service requested between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.
There are no reported injuries.
A spokesman for National Rail Enquiries said: "A fire on a train at Wolverhampton means all lines are blocked.
"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.
"This is expected until 18:00.
"Some services may divert via an alternative route where possible, this will add 10-15 minutes onto the journey time.
"Trains which do divert will not be able to call at Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell & Dudley, Smethwick Galton Bridge or Smethwick Rolfe Street.
"Road transport has been requested to run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Trains to Platforms 3 and 4 have been stopped.
"We are working closely with rail staff to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
"For service updates please see @NationalRailEnq on Twitter."