Train fire at Wolverhampton railway station halts services with platforms evacuated

Two fire engines were seen outside Wolverhampton Station

West Midlands Fire Service said two engines attended from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park stations and they are still on scene.

The fire involves the under carriage of a train at platform three and saw both platforms three and four closed off and trains cancelled or delayed as a result.

There were also services diverted along alternate routes and a rail replacement service requested between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

There are no reported injuries.

The train on Platform three is believed to have had a fire on the under carriage of one carriage of the four-carriage train

A spokesman for National Rail Enquiries said: "A fire on a train at Wolverhampton means all lines are blocked.

"As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.

"This is expected until 18:00.

The information board at the station was a mixture of cancellations and delays

"Some services may divert via an alternative route where possible, this will add 10-15 minutes onto the journey time.

"Trains which do divert will not be able to call at Coseley, Tipton, Dudley Port, Sandwell & Dudley, Smethwick Galton Bridge or Smethwick Rolfe Street.

"Road transport has been requested to run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Trains to Platforms 3 and 4 have been stopped.

"We are working closely with rail staff to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.