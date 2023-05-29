Rail strikes planned with football fans having to make new plans to get to FA Cup Final

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2019 - Photos of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury Train Station / Shrewsbury Railway Station.

The train drivers' union ASLEF is striking on Wednesday and Saturdaywhile those in the RMT are downing tools on Friday - the latter meaning a reduced service on many lines.

Transport for Wales, which runs many of the services through Shropshire does not have staff striking after a deal was reached between the unions and the Welsh Government.

However it says that on May 31 Birmingham services will start and terminate at Wolverhampton, while on June 3 they will start and terminate at Shrewsbury.

Manchester United and Manchester City fans are travelling to Wembley Stadium from across the UK and beyond and will be hit by the action.

The FA says it has secured 60 buses for both clubs to help supporters get to the game. They will leave two separate locations in Manchester on the morning of the match, returning after it finishes.

There will also be a park and walk facility at Fryent Country Park for those driving to the capital.

Tom Legg, Head of External Operations at The FA, said: “We would urge anyone travelling to the game to plan their journey well in advance and to consider the options in place to support them.”

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said that while it had no strikes some of its services were likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

"Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in industrial action. TfW services will be running but other train operators' services across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland will be limited.

"Please check your entire journey, including services operated by other rail operators as their service level may differ to Transport for Wales."

Unions say the pay rises members have been offered are way below inflation, and argue their members' jobs and working conditions are being attacked.

Last month, Aslef rejected the latest proposals from the group representing train companies.