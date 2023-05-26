Doors finally open on Civic Hall as the night turns into a Blur!

This happy couple can't wait to see Blur

The symbolic opening of the doors not only marks the end of a £48 million renovation but also the first time any band has performed on the stage professionally since its closure in 2015.

The event saw thousands of Blur lovers chant and cheer as they waited to get into the gig, with some fans queueing up at 9am to get a first space in the anticipated show.

Excited fans lining up outside the renovated venue

Sharon King, 54, from Wolverhampton, said: "I've seen them a few times and they're always amazing, there is just something about Damon's voice, it's so good.

"I've been a Blur fan for about 30 years, I've been to the old halls, It looks amazing from what I have seen, I can't wait."

Skyler Lauren and her friends, Macy Djelal and Kara Krasniqi got to the front of the line after waiiting since 9am

On April 26 fans had a mere two minutes to snag one of the coveted tickets before they were completely sold out. Fans from across the country flocked to AXS.com to get their chance at getting a pass.

Skyler Lauren, 18, from Lancashire, said: "I've been queuing since about 9am to get a space at the front, I'm a huge fan, I've always wanted to see them.

"This is my first time in Wolverhampton, I've never been in The Halls before, but it looks really good, we actually stayed in a hotel overnight, and I'm so excited to get in there."

Eloise Shneck 18, and Nieve Hofton, 18, travelled from Manchester to see their favourite band

Eloise Shneck, and Nieve Hofton, both 18, from Manchester, said: "We actually travelled this morning to get here, Wolverhampton looks so good I love the vibes it is giving off.

"We are both big Blur fans, as soon as we saw the tickets were going to go on sale we were straight on the website, we can't believe how fast they sold out."

Fans young and old came together outside the venue to share stories of their love of the rock group, with one youngster being especially excited.

Jason Martin, 11, said: "I went to Prodigy the other week, which was my first gig, I haven't heard about them before but my dad says they are amazing. I'm really excited to see them."

Jason's dad, Brett Marting, 44, added: "I'm the Blur fan, but you're never too young to learn about good music, I'm really looking forward to the gig, I can't wait to get in there."

One group of super fans travelled from London to see the legendary group, with one visitor even taking a day off work for the long-awaited day.

Macy Djelal, 20, from London, said: "We have all travelled from London to be here, we are all so excited to get in there, we have seen a bit of the halls but not a lot.

"I love the Blur, I really can't wait to get in there, the travel is definitely worth it."

The crowds line the strees outside the halls as they waited for the doors to open

Bethany Hollis, 54, from Liverpool, said: "I really can't wait to get in there, I have followed the story of The Halls, I really can't wait to get in there.

"It's an amazing show for the first one back, Blur really don't tour like they used to, so it's kind of poetic that it starts here in the new halls."