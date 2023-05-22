Two motorcyclists killed in Essington crash as police appeal for witnesses

Staffordshire police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Officers were called at around 6.40pm on Saturday to Blackhalve Lane in Essington after reports of a collision.

A 25-year-old man from Coven and a 35-year-old man from Walsall, who were both travelling on separate motorcycles, were pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

Sergeant Richard Moors of the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the motorbikes involved prior to the collision.

“Any witnesses to the collision itself are also urged to come forward and speak to us as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time of the crash.

"We hope they will get in touch with us as we continue to work to establish the circumstances of the collision.”