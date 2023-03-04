Plane crashes into road in the Black Country - Pilot escapes with minor injuries

Police at the scene of the Plane crash on Doctors lane, Kingswinford.

South Staffs Police said they responded to a "light aircraft colliding with the Kidderminster Road A449 in Kingswinford at 2:20pm."

The incident appears to have occurred on Doctors Lane. That road was still closed at both ends at 17:45 but the A449 was open to traffic.

Police were, however, urging people to avoid the area, confirming that "officers have closed part of the road whilst the Civil Aviation Authority lead the investigation"

The pilot escaped with minor injuries and no one else was involved, according to officers.

Police have closed the road (Tim Sturgess).

An image of the plane that crashed (Tim Sturgess).

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport said: "An accident involving a light aircraft at Kingswinford, was reported to the AAIB this afternoon.

"An investigation has been launched and we have begun making enquiries."

Eyewitness Sharni Holloway told Express & Star: "Me and my family were playing football golf in Kingswinford when we saw the small plane overhead, we noticed how shaky it was and how it kept dipping left and right, then declining.

"My other half said something didn’t look right.