Road closed and commuters told to avoid area after canal boat blaze

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a canal boat fire in Pendeford on Friday morning.

A stock image of a Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service fire appliance

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2:46am to Wobaston Road, off Pendeford Mill Lane

According to a statement on social media at 7:00am, a total of three fire crews were deployed.

Commuters were being asked to avoid the area, with police confirming at 7:10am that a road was closed.

"Pendeford Mill Lane is currently closed in the direction of Billbook," South Staffs Police said.

"We are diverting traffic along Barnhurst Lane and through Pendeford."

"Drivers are urged to avoid the area while we continue working with emergency services colleagues at the scene."

