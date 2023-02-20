Notification Settings

Police appeal to find wanted sex offender with distinctive tattoo who is on prison recall

By Mark Morris

Police are appealing for help in finding a wanted man who was seen at Birmingham Coach Station earlier this month.

James Campbell, 51, is wanted on recall to prison.
Officers in Birmingham have issued an appeal to the public to help Devon and Cornwall Police locate 51-year-old James Campbell, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Devon and Cornwall Police issue the initial appeal in January.

Campbell, who was originally convicted for serious sexual offences, has had his licence revoked.

He has links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, north Yorkshire, the south coast of England, and Scotland.

Campbell is described as being a white male, 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with a bald head and some greying stubble to the sides and rear.

His right eye is described as lazy and quite noticeable.

He also has distinctive tribal tattoos, including on his left hand (pictured).

The "distinctive tribal tattoos" on his left hand.

Anyone who sees Campbell is being asked to not approach him but immediately call police on 999, quoting reference number 50220049168.

Mark Morris

