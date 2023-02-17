M6 Junction 10 set to face closures this weekend

Some lanes around the M6 Junction 10 roundabout will be closed from 10pm on Saturday, February 18, until 5am on Monday, February 20.
The lanes will be closed so that work can continue for the laying of high friction (which is also known as anti-skid) road surfacing.
No diversions will be in place for the lane closures, as a lane will remain open for traffic on all of the impacted roads.
Disruptions are expected to impact the roads and surrounding areas, and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.
National Highways also said that the closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.
The lane closures will be taking place on the following roads from 10pm on Saturday, February 18, until 5am Monday, February 20:
Lane closures on M6 Junction 10 roundabout - no diversion in place as lane closure only
Single lane closure on A454 Black Country Route Eastbound - no diversion in place as lane closure only
Single lane closure on Wolverhampton Road West (from Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout) - no diversion in place as lane closure only
Further closures are also going to be taking place next week.
Those closures are:
From 9pm until 5am, Monday, February 20, until Wednesday, February 22 - Full closure of the Southbound exit slip road
From 9pm until 5am, Monday, February 20, until Wednesday, February 22 - Full closure of the Northbound entry slip road
From 10pm until 5am, Monday, February 20, until Wednesday, February 22 - Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route Eastbound on the approach to the Junction 10 roundabout
From 10pm until 5am, Monday, February 20, until Wednesday, February 22 - Full closure of the Wolverhampton Road West (From Arnwood Close to the Junction 10 roundabout)
From 10pm until 5am, Monday, February 20, until Wednesday, February 22 - Partial roundabout closure. No access from the Black Country Route (Eastbound) entry onto the roundabout to the entry to the A454 Wolverhampton Road Eastbound (towards Walsall)
From 10pm until 5am, Monday, February 20, until Wednesday, February 22 - Lane closures on Northbound exit slip road from 9pm, A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound and the remaining open section of the roundabout