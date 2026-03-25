Major £46 million revamp for Birmingham's iconic Edgbaston Stadium reaches major milestone

The £46 million project, backed in part by £17.3 million investment from the West Midlands Combined Authority, will see the ground’s Raglan and Priory stands redeveloped into a new 3,200 seater stand and a new four-star Radisson Red hotel complete with hospitality boxes and pitch facing rooms built.

Bosses at the home of Warwickshire County Cricket Club have appointed Sisk to construct the new stand and hotel with work forecast to be completed in time for the England Men’s Ashes in summer 2027.

What the proposed hotel and stand at Edgbaston Stadium could look like. Taken from Design and Access Statement prepared by KKA Architecture on behalf of Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

Sisk carried out the initial demolition process of the Raglan and Priory stands after beginning work in November 2025.

The new hotel development is projected to increase Edgbaston’s local community contribution to £40 million per year, rising to more than £70 million in a Cricket World Cup year.

It will also create 134 new permanent jobs for people within the local community, adding to the 1,000 full time equivalent roles currently provided by the stadium.

Stuart Cain, chief executive of Warwickshire Country Cricket Club, at Edgbaston Stadium. PIC: Gurdip Thandi LDR

The announcement coincided with the launch of Build UK ‘Open Doors’, an annual week-long (March 23-28) initiative driven by Build UK that engages visitors and students with behind-the-scenes access of live construction sites across the UK, offering a range of talks, events and a showcase of the range of careers available in the construction industry.

Acting as the lead venue for the 2026 initiative, Edgbaston Stadium joins over 240 construction workplaces across the UK who open their doors to the next generation of the construction workforce.

Sisk is also committed to hiring 36 local people including, graduates, apprentices and work placements, throughout the entire build stage of the stadium development.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said: “The next stage of our masterplan project will help cement our city as a world class sporting and tourism hub.

“Sisk has an excellent track record of delivering high quality sporting developments such as the Etihad Stadium north stand expansion, and West Midlands-based projects like Great Charles Street in the Jewellery Quarter.

“Major projects like these make it the ideal delivery partner for the next stage of our masterplan project.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside the Sisk team to have the hotel and redeveloped stands ready for the Men’s Ashes in summer 2027.”

Craig Flindall, Strategy Director at Warwickshire County Cricket Club, added: “This is an important milestone for the masterplan development, and is set to mark our most transformative phase yet.

“We’ve seen first-hand Sisk’s delivery and proven results on other major regeneration schemes of this scale, so it’s been fantastic to develop a partnership that understands our long-term vision.

“For us, this is about positioning Edgbaston as one of the most globally recognised sports venues and year-round destination for not only world class sport, but also for conferences, events, and local hospitality. We’re really pleased to have Sisk on board with us to help us achieve this.”

Paul Brown, CEO, Sisk and Chair, Build UK, said: “We are proud to be selected as main contractor as part of the Edgbaston masterplan and to continue growing our footprint in the West Midlands.

“As Chair of Build UK, it is a pleasure to launch Open Doors 2026 at Edgbaston Stadium. Open Doors is a key initiative to try and influence younger audiences to consider a career in our sector. Projects of this profile are a great way to demonstrate the opportunities that exist within the construction industry.”