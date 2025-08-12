US woman found guilty of conspiracy to murder after failed Birmingham assassination plot

A US woman whose gun jammed while she was disguised in a niqab during a failed assassination attempt in Birmingham has been found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Aimee Betro flew to the UK before she tried to shoot Sikander Ali at point-blank range outside his home in Measham Grove, Yardley, Birmingham, shortly after 8pm on September 7, 2019.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court found the 45-year-old graduate guilty of the charge as well as of possessing a self-loading pistol and fraudulently evading the prohibition on importing ammunition.

Aimee Betro checking into a Birmingham hotel before the failed assassination plot (West Midlands Police/PA)

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for almost 21 hours before returning its verdicts, two of which were by an 11-1 majority, on Tuesday (August 12).

Betro, who is originally from West Allis in Wisconsin but lived in Armenia until earlier this year, took part in a plot orchestrated by co-conspirators Mohammed Aslam, 56, and his son Mohammed Nabil Nazir, 31, to attack a rival family.

Betro, wearing a black cardigan and with her hair in space buns, showed no obvious emotion in the dock when the verdicts were read out by the foreman of the jury.

Adjourning sentence until August 21, Judge Simon Drew KC told the court: “I suspect Miss Betro would like to know the outcome of this case and there is nothing worse than sitting waiting.”

Betro also showed no emotion as she was remanded in custody and led away to the cells.