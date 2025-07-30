Birmingham Airport: Departing flights resume as outbound UK flights hit by air traffic control issue

Outbound UK flights were hit by an air traffic control ‘technical issue’ today (July 30).

Flights from Birmingham Airport resume

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Due to a national issue with NATS Swanwick air traffic control, departing flights from many airports were temporarily suspended earlier today.

"This issue is now resolved, and we are working hard with our airline partners and NATS to get people away as quickly and safely as possible. Passengers are advised to check with their airline the status of their flight. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”



National Air Traffic Services (NATS) says it is 'in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area'

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said: "As a result of a technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, we are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.

"We apologise for any delays this may cause.

"Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we are working closely with airlines to help minimise disruption.

"At this stage we cannot say how long it will be before operations are back to normal. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight."

In a later update, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said: "Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon.

"We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area.

"We continue to work closely with airline and airport customers to minimise disruption.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."