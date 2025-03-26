Great Barr GP practice 'putting people at risk of harm' as CQC takes action

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), has re-rated Great Barr Medical Centre, a GP practice in Queslett Road, as inadequate and it remains in special measures to protect people following an inspection in November last year.

In June 2023, following their first inadequate rating, CQC suspended the registration of the three GP partners for six months, and the service was taken over by a caretaker organisation in order to ensure the continuity of people’s care, and their safety. The GP partners returned in February 2024 following their suspension.

CQC returned for this latest inspection in November last year to check on the progress of the improvements they were told to make. The service has again been rated inadequate for how effective they are, and requires improvement for caring and responsive. Safe drops from requires improvement to inadequate, while well-led moves from inadequate to requires improvement.

The service will remain in special measures which means the CQC will continue to keep it under close review to make sure people are safe while they make the improvements they have been told to. CQC has begun the process of taking regulatory action to address the concerns which Great Barr Medical Centre has the right to appeal.

Great Barr Medical Centre

Andy Brand, deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “Despite the green shoots of improvements in leadership that we saw, we were disappointed to find that Great Barr Medical Centre still wasn’t providing safe or effective care, with further pockets of deterioration. Improvements weren’t as rapid or widespread as they should have been despite our previous inspection report identifying the specific areas where these were needed.