Arcing power lines amid Storm Amy winds lead to Shropshire fire service call outs

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended Roden near High Ercall at around 8.50pm yesterday - Friday, October 4, as well as Cleobury Mortimer at around 9.37pm.

Both came amid weather warnings due to Storm Amy. The first incident involved an electricity box fixed to a telegraph pole.

An update from the fire service said that the box was sparking due to tree branches falling on the power lines.

One crew from Shrewsbury had attended but left the incident in the care of National Grid which had also attended.

The second incident involved arcing electrical power lines, again caused by tree branches resting on power lines.

One fire crew was at the scene on Betjemen Way for just over an hour, with the incident left in the hands of National Grid workers.