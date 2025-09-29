Mathew Proctor, aged 41, is accused of conning a man out of the money in Oswestry over a fortnight between October 6 and 19, 2023.

The fraud is alleged to be worth £3,715.52 in total.

Proctor, of Waggs Road, Congleton, Cheshire, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, to one count of fraud.

Recorder Julian Taylor placed the trial in a “warned list” from July 13 next year, meaning the case can be called on at any time in the fortnight beginning on that date.

It is estimated that the trial will last three days.

Recorder Taylor told Proctor: “There is a considerable backlog in the legal system,” and gave warnings about credit he would get for a guilty plea and what would happen if he were to not attend court for his trial.

Proctor was granted bail until his trial.